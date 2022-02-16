Donacija USAID i Rotari Fondacije / Donated by the USAID and The Rotary Foundation

Donacija Američke agencije za međunarodni razvoj (USAID) i Rotari Fondacije / Donated by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and The Rotary Foundation

Institute for Public Health Čačak Opens a New MedicalLaboratory with State-of-the-Art Diagnostic Equipment Donated by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and The Rotary Foundation.

Approximate Wait Times for Medical Diagnostic Tests will Shrink from Approximately 30 Hours to 2-3 Hours

The equipment donated by USAID and the Rotary Foundation will allow the establishment of a laboratory capable of:

-Conducting real-time polymerization chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests

-Automatic isolation of nucleic acids and proteins from various samples, also supplied by the US manufacturer, KingFisher, model DuoPrime

This equipment will first be used for PCR diagnostics of COVID-19.

The new equipment represents the gold standard in medical testing laboratories all around the world, including our prestigious laboratories such as the Institute for Public Health of Serbia “Batut”, the Institute “Torlak”, Belgrade Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine in Niš, and the Military Medicine Academy – VMA Belgrade. It will enable Čačak to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the spread of other infectious diseases.

The partnership between the community, health workers, the city hospital, Institute for Public Health and the local government of Čačak was essential to the realization of this project.

The local government, to protect the health of its citizens has provided funds for the construction of a new and modern building where the PCR laboratory will be established.

The Rotary Foundation and USAID donated the equipment through the “Stop Covid-19” grant project, co-designed by Rotary Club Čačak and Rotary Club Austin, which enabled the City of Čačak to procure medical equipment to establish the laboratory while also helping to educate the community in how to prevent the spread of COVID. This grant was made possible through the USAID-Rotary Hearts of Europe initiative. Through Hearts of Europe, USAID and The Rotary Foundation – Rotary’s philanthropic arm – have both committed to contribute $1 million to this jointly funded grant program which enables Rotary clubs in Serbia and other eligible Europe and Eurasia countries to jointly design and implement development projects with Rotary clubs in the US.

A Growing Need for Polymerization Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Testing Equipment

The expansion of infectious diseases requires new methods which will enable more specific, more reliable, and faster detection of the pathogens that cause diseases, to slow or halt the spread.

PCR is a chain reaction of amplification of specific section of DNA molecule. It makes possible to generate and subsequently detect large number of copies of desired section of DNA from a small starting amount of DNA. PCR reaction is characterized by high specificity and sensitivity.

The high sensitivity of PCR provides the possibility of early diagnosis, i.e. detection of pathogens in the sample soon after infection and well before the onset of disease symptoms.

The advantage of using PCR in diagnostics, in comparison to standard immunologic and microbiologic tests, is the speed of execution and obtaining results. Currently, no laboratory in Western Serbia is in possession of PCR equipment where similardiagnostics be carried out. The length of time for obtaining results will be shortened to 2-3 hours compared to the current wait time of 30.This equipment meets the highest standards in PCR diagnosis of infectious diseases, detection of many pathogens (all types of viruses, bacteria and fungi) both from human and food samples.

Moving forward, the Institute will use the new equipment to diagnose an array of pathogens which are causative agents of many other infectious diseases including sexually transmitted diseases and Borrelia burgdorferi – the causative agent of Lyme disease.

Fast and reliable diagnosis of sexually transmitted diseases is highly important for treatment of infertile couples and couples who decide to pursue in vitro fertilization.

The work of the laboratory to help protect our citizens from the Covid-19 pandemic with quick and reliable testing is just the beginning. After the end of Covid-19, the laboratory will continue to improve and protect the health of the citizens in Čačak.



